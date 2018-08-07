UCFSports.com

Marlon Williams may be listed as a wide receiver, but don't be surprised if the big and athletic Mobile, Ala., native finds himself in a wider offensive role this season.

On the first day of practice, Josh Heupel said Williams could be more than just a receiver, alluding to the fact he could be a weapon in the backfield. Williams wasn't going to give away any secrets, but couldn't contain a smile when talking about some of the different positions he could play.

"It's really exciting that they feel that I can be that guy to be moved around and put in different positions to make plays," he said. "It's been pretty fun practicing it... It's a whole lot of stuff, not just me coming out of the backfield running. Y'all will have to wait to see that during the games."

Williams was one of UCF's highest-rated signees in the 2017 class. He was an early commitment to USC, then after backing off that pledge chose the Knights over Georgia Tech. He saw action in all 13 games, catching 17 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.

What did he learn from his first season of college football?

"Practice really matters," Williams said. "Everything you're going to do in the game, you've got to practice it. It doesn't magically happen in the game. That was something I learned that I have to be better prepared for."