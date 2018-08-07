UCFSports.com

Marlon Williams emerges as an offensive weapon
Marlon Williams may be listed as a wide receiver, but don't be surprised if the big and athletic Mobile, Ala., native finds himself in a wider offensive role this season.
On the first day of practice, Josh Heupel said Williams could be more than just a receiver, alluding to the fact he could be a weapon in the backfield. Williams wasn't going to give away any secrets, but couldn't contain a smile when talking about some of the different positions he could play.
"It's really exciting that they feel that I can be that guy to be moved around and put in different positions to make plays," he said. "It's been pretty fun practicing it... It's a whole lot of stuff, not just me coming out of the backfield running. Y'all will have to wait to see that during the games."
Williams was one of UCF's highest-rated signees in the 2017 class. He was an early commitment to USC, then after backing off that pledge chose the Knights over Georgia Tech. He saw action in all 13 games, catching 17 passes for 270 yards and two touchdowns.
What did he learn from his first season of college football?
"Practice really matters," Williams said. "Everything you're going to do in the game, you've got to practice it. It doesn't magically happen in the game. That was something I learned that I have to be better prepared for."
One of his more memorable moments came during UCF's rout at Cincinnati when Williams took a hand-off 47 yards. It was his first career rush.
"My favorite play is probably the Cincinnati run," he said. "Other than that, my favorite play last year wasn't a play I made, but Tre Neal's interception (vs. Memphis in the American Championship Game)."
Williams said he did have a productive summer in the strength and conditioning program.
"I got down 10 pounds," he said. "I'm 210 now, still trying to cut down a little bit of weight."
Williams has always played bigger than his 6-foot frame. He was a prolific dunker in basketball and says he can still get up there, estimating he could still touch 40 inches on the vertical leap.
And so far in this first week of camp, Williams said it's been a great start.
"We're way ahead of where we were in the spring. The first day we could tell everybody knew what they were doing. Now it's just perfecting it and stuff like that."
While there's been a change in coaching staffs and some slight tweaks, Williams says fans won't see any drastic differences.
"Maybe our splits or whatever, but scheme wise and how we run stuff is pretty similar to last year. It's just way faster."
What is he most looking forward to this season?
"Personally for myself is seeing how how much I can grow as a player and how much I've grown from last year," Williams said. "And as a team, not being complacent and getting to that end goal that we all want."