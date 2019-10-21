Marlon Williams is coming off a career-best performance.

The UCF junior wide receiver reeled in five catches for a total of 78 yards. He also was involved in a trick play, heaving a pass towards the end zone that was broken up.

"It felt good, all the work I put in during the summer and offseason," Williams said. "Just got to build on that game."

His longest catch was a 52-yarder, also a career long, that he ran all the way down to the one-yard line.

"It won't happen again. I'll score next time," Williams said.

Williams, who is 6-feet and 222 pounds, says his biggest improvement is his endurance.

"I'm now able to play multiple series back to back to back," he said. "That's the best thing I improved on. Just being more consistent than I have been in the past. Just being ready when my number is called."

As for the lackluster second half offensive performance, Williams along with several players used the word "complacency."

"We just have to execute better," Williams said. "We have to come out at halftime with the same energy we have in the first half, not being complacent. We just have to be better.

"For the goals we set, in order to reach those, we can't be complacent. We have to bring it every week, every play."

UCF needs to win out and have a little bit of help along the way, but the goals haven't changed.

"(Our goal is to) win the rest of our games," Williams said. "Every time we step on the field we still want to win. Even though we lost to Cincy, we could still end up in the championship if we win our games."





