Matt Milon grew up following UCF Basketball.

Now the Oviedo native will finish his career as a Knight, having transferred in from William & Mary.

"I had season tickets right over there as a kid, section 105," Milon said. "I've always been a fan of UCF. (I remember going to games) back in the old gym and watching players like Josh Peppers and Mike O'Donnell. Mike and those guys came over here and played a couple years. Keith Clanton, Jermaine Taylor, pretty much everybody. I remember the eras. Now I'm here. I'm just enjoying all of it. It's a dream come true so far."

Milon considered UCF out of high school, but opted to go to Boston College originally. He later transferred to William & Mary.

In his two seasons with the Tribe, Milon averaged 13.0 points per game and became renown as a high level three-pointer shooter with a 41.3 long-range percentage. He connected on 89-of-222 treys this past season.

"Shooting the ball is obviously what I do," Milon said when asked what he'll bring to the team. "Running the offense, being a leader, things like that. But first and foremost is shooting."

Milon, a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, joins point guard Dazon Ingram as fifth-year senior grad transfers. The duo are expected to form UCF's key nucleus alongside returning players like Collin Smith and Ceasar DeJesus.





