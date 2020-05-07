UCF quarterback McKenzie Milton, who suffered a devastating leg injury in November 2018 and missed all of last season, says he's made significant progress and is hopeful he'll be cleared for action when he travels to the Mayo Clinic in late June to meet with his doctor.

Milton thinks there's a "50/50" chance he'll be cleared and declared full go for preseason camp.

"(Playing in 2020) is still my goal," Milton said. "When I see my surgeon at the end of June we'll know more at that point. That's my goal. The reason I set that goal is I want to approach rehab every day with the idea I'll be ready to go for fall camp and ready for North Carolina in our first game. If I'm not approaching it that way, I feel like I'd be missing days in therapy not working as hard as I can. That's why I set that goal. I hope to reach that. If i don't, it is what it is. I'll keep knocking it down block by block. Hopefully when I go to Minnesota at the end of June I'll get some good news."

Milton, who has remained in Orlando during his pandemic, spoke with local reporters on Thursday via video teleconference. Here's everything he had to say during his 20-minute interview:

Gabriel Davis being drafted here recently, I know you were with him when it happened. Seeing him being able to go to the NFL, what did that mean to you?

"It meant a lot, just seeing my buddy. I met him his senior year of high school. He was close friends with Brandon Moore, so he'd come and hang with us at the dorms my freshman year. Seeing him go from a high school senior to an NFL player is something special. It's a culmination of all his hard work paying off. I was super happy for him and his family."

How would you describe your progress? We've seen videos of you throwing the ball around. How do you feel physically?

"I've been making a lot of progress. I've been going to therapy every day after school. They still have the training room open for five of us that are coming off long-term injuries. It's me, Brandon Moore, Jordan Davis, Alec Holler and Jarrad Baker. All knee guys. We've been in there rehabbing every day. We're all making big strides. I'm feeling good. Feeling strong, upper body and lower body. Still a long ways to go. I see my surgeon in less than two months at the end of June. We'll see what he says when I get up there."

What's a tough moment during this rehab you could share you had to work through?

"There's been a lot of high moments and low moments. I'd say the toughest thing has been staying mentally strong throughout all this. Staying patient throughout the whole process. Breaking down scar tissue is extremely painful. Once you start seeing progress and seeing there's light at the end of the tunnel, that makes it worth it. Like the saying goes, no pain, no gain. Been dealing with that. It's been a tough process, but also an eye-opening one. I feel like that's been good for me in a way."

Do you feel you've become more impactful for people after the injury, kind of like a symbol of hope?

"Performing on the football field is one thing, but how you carry yourself off it is another thing. I try to represent UCF and the name on my jersey with pride. If I'm a symbol for people who have gone through tough things physically, that's great. I definitely want to get back on the field and show people you can overcome tough obstacles. I'm doing it for others, but also doing it for myself. I want to prove I can do something special."

When you first talked about wanting to play football again, I think a lot of people doubted you'd have a chance to do that. Now that you're getting closer and it seems more realistic, did the doubters fuel you?

"It's not so much about the doubters. From my freshman year there's been doubters. Just me being able to perform on the field, it's not necessarily about that. It's about people who have gone through this and weren't able to make it back, like Zach Miller of the Bears, going through a tough injury. And seeing people who had a tough injury like this. Jaylon Smith is one of the best linebackers in the NFL and he dislocated his knee his last game in college with nerve damage. In my opinion, he's now one of the best linebackers in the NFL. It's not about the doubters. It's for myself and the guys going through rehab with me. It's not easy. It's not about the people not believing in me. That's natural. There's always going to be people not believing in you. It's more for myself and my family. If people draw hope from me, that's great. I draw hope from people like Zach Miller, Jaylon Smith and Teddy Bridgewater, people who have been through stuff like this. People have done it before and I definitely think I'll be able to too."

I saw a post from Jan Garcias that you went over and threw the ball with Britt. We see people around the world trying to lift everyone's spirits with little acts of kindness. What did that mean to you?

"Britt is our No. 1 fan at UCF. Like I said, everything is not as bad as it seems. Everything is not as good as it seems. Someone like Britt, she puts things into perspective. She treats me like I'm her brother and I treat her like she's my sister. All she sees is love and hope. I love going to hang out with her at her house. It's a big UCF family. All the support I've been getting, not just Britt, has honestly been a big help going through this rehab process. If I didn't have that support, who knows where I'd be."

You said you've been on campus going through rehab. Is it weird not having the whole team there?

"It's extremely quiet. It is weird. The parking lot being empty at Wayne Densch. Nobody riding bikes. Nobody running around. It is weird. It's the new norm now. It'll be weird when everybody is back and adjusting to the players, coaches and support staff being back, but I look forward to that time. The new norm, I've kind of been enjoying it. I've been enjoying it. Not as much pressure I guess. You get in there and grind. It's been good."