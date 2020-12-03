UCFSports - McKenzie Milton says goodbye to UCF

The greatest player in UCF Football history is moving on.

McKenzie Milton, nearly recovered since a devastating leg injury two years ago, has officially announced his intent to transfer.

Not wishing to compete against best friend Dillon Gabriel, who is firmly entrenched as UCF's starting quarterback, Milton hopes to find a better opportunity to start elsewhere.

Here's Milton in his own words, as relayed by John Heisler via the official release on UCFKnights.com:



"It's been something I've been thinking about since the beginning of the season--because I knew I was on track to be able to play again," says Milton.

"I came to Coach Heupel during the bye week in November—I didn't want to blindside him at the end of the season.

"With the trajectory of our team, Dillon has earned the right to be our quarterback. And yet I have one shot to chase a dream.

"If I was a coach, I couldn't make DG take a back seat. He's earned it. But, at the same time, I want to play, too.

"I told Coach, 'It's hard, one of the hardest things for me to do. but it makes the most sense.'

"I tried to think about it more logically than emotionally because I bleed black and gold—this is where my heart is at. At the same time, I've got one shot to go get it.

"Coach got emotional--I love him, he loves me. I think maybe I caught him off-guard—but it's just one of those things.

"It's DG's team now—I feel like the torch is passed. He's gonna take it to a whole 'nother level.

"I've watched college football all my life, and any time I've ever seen two quarterbacks compete it hasn't worked out. DG is like a little brother to me--and with the trajectory he's on, I wouldn't want to slow down his momentum.

"I don't think anything could come between DG and me—but I felt it was the best decision for both sides."