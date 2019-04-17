Corey Thornton didn't need much time to deliberate.

A day after receiving his UCF scholarship offer, the Miami (Fla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback announced his verbal commitment to the Knights.

"UCF has always been a school that was at the top of my list," Thornton said. "I love how the program has changed a lot over the last couple years and I want to continue the tradition."

Thornton also had offers from Temple, Western Kentucky, Buffalo, FIU and Syracuse. He visited UCF last summer for the 7-on-7 and team camps and says he can't wait to return. His recruiters were defensive coordinator Randy Shannon and Corey Bell, who will be his future position coach.

"The coaches said they liked me size and speed at the corner position," Thornton said. "They also said that if I come in with the right mindset and work ethic I can get some early playing time."

Thornton is UCF's third commitment in the Class of 2020, joining Sanford-Seminole teammates Zion Jackson and Jordan Davis.