Branden Coleman, a defensive back at Miami's Columbus High School, announced his commitment to UCF on Saturday.

"I am truly blessed to be in this position I am today!!," Coleman said in a tweet. "I just want to thank God for providing me with the gift of life so I can continue to pursue the plan that He has set for me. I want to thank Coach Hill for guiding me through this process and being there every step of the way. I want to thank my teammates, friends, coaches and Columbus High School for developing me into the man I am today! I want to thank all the schools that recruited me. And most importantly, I wanna say thank you to my family for being by my side through this whole recruiting process. With that being said, I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Central Florida! #ChargeOn #GoKnights."

Coleman was offered by the Knights in January and also had also picked up full rides from Dartmouth, FIU, Southern Miss, Columbia, Cornell, Bryant, Brown, Princeton, Buffalo, Army, UNLV, Tulane, Holy Cross and Kent State.

UCF is now up to eight commitments, four of whom are defensive backs.



