UCF has picked up another big-time transfer portal target.

Miami defensive end Nyjalik Kelly is the latest to jump on board, committing Tuesday following his weekend official visit.

Kelly, a four-star prospect in the 2022 class, was regarded as one of the top available players in the spring portal. Missouri and Auburn were also heavily involved in his transfer recruitment.

During his true freshman season at Miami, Kelly played in all 12 games, finishing with 11 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and four sacks. As a sophomore in 2023, Kelly made three starts in the five games he played (eight tackles, one TFL). He missed the last half of the season due to injury.

Kelly will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.



Over the weekend, UCF added a commitment from Ohio State transfer safety Cedrick Hawkins, a former four-star prospect at Cocoa.

This is expected to be an active spring for UCF, which has about six scholarships remaining. The Knights have been linked with multiple targets, including Miami quarterback Jacurri Brown (who is visiting midweek), USC offensive lineman Jason Zandamela and several others.