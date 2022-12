UCF head coach Gus Malzahn talks about their upcoming game against Duke in the Military Bowl, which will take place Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 2 p.m. in Annapolis, Maryland at the home stadium of the Naval Academy.



UCF finished the regular season with a 9-4 record, falling on Saturday at Tulane in the AAC Championship Game.



This will be the first-ever meeting between the Knights and Blue Devils. Malzahn previously matched up with Duke head coach Mike Elko during their SEC days - Malzahn obviously the former head coach at Auburn and Elko served as Texas A&M's defensive coordinator from 2018-21.