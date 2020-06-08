One of UCF's top targets took a "virtual visit" on Saturday.

Jalen Shead, a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end from Olive Branch, Miss., spent the day learning more about the program via video teleconferencing.

"I've been talking to UCF for months now," Shead said. "It's been pretty consistent. They seem pretty excited about me. Once they first got on to me, they've never stopped. They've always been towards the top of my list."

Shead, whose primary recruiter is co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh, was offered back in March.

"Coach Golesh is a good person," Shead said. "I really like him as a man and coach. He's very knowledgeable about the game and the tight end position... Back when they offered, I remember Coach Golesh telling me that he and the staff had watched my film and liked my athletic ability. I play basketball too, so a lot of my basketball ability transfer over to football like good footwork. They like how I'm a versatile tight end and think I could really fit well into their scheme. Not just today, but I've gotten on Zoom with Coach Golesh and watched film of their tight ends last season, just going over how they would use me and showing how I'd fit in."

With the pandemic curtailing physical visits for the time being, the virtual visit packages many of the activities that a traditional visit would provide.

"The virtual visit was basically me and my dad sitting down and going on Zoom," Shead said. "It started off with Steve Smith (Director of Player Development). He told me what he was there for and what he does to help the players. He's a cool guy, real passionate at what he does. I also spoke with the head of nutrition. She was telling me what I'd be eating, how that will keep in shape, stuff like that. Then I talked to Kurt (Schmidt), the strength coach. He talked about how he'd develop me in the weight room.

"The rest of the visit was basically showing me around campus and the facilities. We looked at the dorms. Talked about stuff they're planning for the future. Obviously I'd much rather go and visit in person, but it was really good and well put together. It was like they brought Orlando to me. I really liked it."

What did he like most?

"I really like UCF's block (class) schedule," Shead said. "You do your workouts and practice in the morning, then have the rest of the day to do what you need to do. I liked that a lot. The campus is just beautiful. Everything is up to date. The coaches. The people on the visit seemed really excited about me. There's a lot of stuff I liked."

The visit also covered academics. Shead is exploring the idea of majoring in mechanical engineering, but isn't totally sure yet.

He also spoke with head coach Josh Heupel.

"We've already talked before," Shead said. "He was talking a lot to my dad, trying to figure out what he wants in a college for me. I've been talking to (Heupel) since they offered me."

Shead is a relative newcomer to football, having just played one season at the high school level.

"The story behind it is pretty funny," he said. "I really only started playing last April. I had been focused on basketball. Coach (Tyler) Turner, the football coach, saw me in the hallway one day when I was on my way to basketball practice. He asked why I wasn't playing football. I told him that it never really interested me. Just wasn't into it. We sat there and talked for a while. He told me that he could turn me into a Division I tight end. Free college, that sounded amazing. He already had put players into college programs. I trusted what he was telling me, so I just went for it. Over the summer, I just fell in love with the process and just being part of the team, bonding with my teammates. I started to love it."

His first Division I offers began to arrive earlier this year, but it was last summer while at an Alabama camp that he realized he could have a promising future in football.

"We went to the Alabama camp last June and I've never even played football before," Shead said. "I was with Jeff Banks, the tight ends coach, practicing and doing workouts. There were a few prospects there that they had offered and they were working out with Nick Saban. I was doing my workout with Coach Banks, and I guess Coach Saban noticed me because he wanted to do a workout in front of him, then after that he sent me on a campus and facility tour. At that moment, I knew I had the chance to be pretty good. I'd just loved the idea of football ever since."

Shead has more than a dozen offers now, including Louisiana-Monroe, Arkansas State, Texas State, Memphis, Louisiana, Tulane, Georgia State, Liberty, Colorado, Appalachian State, South Alabama and Louisville. In addition to UCF, he's also taken a virtual visit to Colorado. Several more schools, including Florida State and Ole Miss, could be on the verge of offering.

"Ole Miss recently got in touch," Shead said. "Memphis talks to me a lot. Florida State talks to me a lot. They send a ton of mail. UCF of course. Louisville, I talk to them almost every day. South Carolina recently started picking up on me."

Some players are making commitments sight unseen, but Shead is hoping he can wait until physical visits are allowed again.

"I'm very patient," he said. "Where I'm going to be for the next four or five years, I really want to see it in person before I commit. I haven't thought about committing anywhere yet. I'm still exploring my options. I think I might commit sometime around October or November. I'm hoping to start visiting in September. That's what they're talking about."

What are the biggest things he'll look for in a school?

"Location doesn't really bother me at all," Shead said. "No matter where I go, I'm just one flight away from home. What I'll probably look for the most is just the environment. How do I relate with the coaches and how do they relate to me? That's what matters in the long run. Things like living area, the dorms and that side of it. Academics too. That's probably the biggest thing."






