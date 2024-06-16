Could Javion Hilson be UCF's next John Walker? The nation's No. 1 weakside defensive end says his weekend official visit gave him a lot to think about. "(The visit) went great," Hilson said. "My host was Malachi Lawrence. It was nice just chilling with him. We had a good time. He was telling me all about Coach (Kenny) Ingram, how he's helped him on his journey." Ingram is UCF's defensive ends coach and has served as Hilson's primary recruiter. "Malachi was saying he had some ups and downs when he first got here, but Coach Ingram really helped him a lot," Hilson said. "He'd stay after practice and get in extra work with him. He took off after that. Coach Ingram really helped him along the way."

UCF was the first Power Four offer for Hilson, which happened shortly after his sophomore season at Cocoa.

He's played a big role in the Tigers' back-to-back state championships with 23.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Most recently as a junior, Hilson finished with 94 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, 14 sacks and three forced fumbles.

"Coach Ingram was talking about how he would use me in the system as a true defensive end rushing the passer," Hilson said.

The coaches are a big reason why he likes UCF so much. "What really stood out was learning more about Coach Ingram and the players he's developed that have gone to the league," Hilson said. "It was also cool chilling with Coach Gus (Malzahn). He was telling me how I'm a high priority for them."

Malzahn let Hilson know he's the sort of difference maker than can help UCF achieve greater heights. "They compared me to John Walker," Hilson said. "He was highly ranked too and could have gone anywhere like Alabama, Georgia, all that. That's similar to me. I'm currently committed to Florida State right now, but I can go anywhere I want to. "But UCF, after this visit, kind of has me thinking." Hilson elaborated on why he likes UCF so much. "I just really like the culture here," he said. "The atmosphere coming to the games, how the stadium shakes and bounces up and down - the Bounce House. I love the fans. I really love the coaches. Coach Ingram has been recruiting me since my sophomore year. We've been building a relationship for two years." UCF already has a commitment from one of his Cocoa teammates, Jaquez Joiner. The Knights are also in the final two for Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. "I've talked to Jaquez and he's always telling me there's cool people up here and that I can be a Hometown Hero," Hilson said. "It's pretty close to home." Hilson visited Florida and Texas earlier this month. Asked what was different about this visit, Hilson said it was connection with the players and coaches. And that goes straight to the top. "I just chilling with Coach Gus," Hilson said. "He was telling me how I'm a high priority and how they can use me. He's chill and relaxed. He's like a father figure to me. I can talk to him about anything." Hilson is set to take his Florida State visit next weekend, but he'll be back at UCF one more time before that. "I'll be back here for Juneteenth," Hilson said. "Coach Ingram invited me. I can't miss that. I'm only 44 minutes away, right up the street. I've got to catch that."

