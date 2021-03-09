UCFSports - Nease TE grabs UCF offer

UCF's new staff recently offered their first tight end target from Florida.

Grant Stevens, who attends Nease High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, got the call last Thursday from tight ends coach Brian Blackmon.

"(Blackmon) told me they want to offer me," Stevens said. "They liked how I run routes and think I move pretty fast for a guy my size."

Stevens, who is 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, also plays for the Nease basketball team.

Despite 2020 being a NCAA dead period for most of the year, Stevens did take a visit to UCF. He and a couple friends decided to make the drive to Orlando to attend the Cincinnati game. The Bearcats were the first team to offer him last year.

"Even though there wasn't as many people there I thought the atmosphere was great," Stevens said. "I could hear them from down the street."

Blackmon told Stevens they'd love to get him on campus again when it's allowable, perhaps later this summer.

Other offers include Cincinnati, South Florida, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Troy, Appalachian State, FIU, Tulane, Air Force, Bowling Green, UConn, Western Kentucky and Charlotte.

"(The biggest factor for me is) relationship with the coaches and where me and my family feel the most comfortable," Stevens said.





