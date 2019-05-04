Bullard, who visited UCF in March and received his offer in early April, made the announcement via social media shortly before 9 p.m.

Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna cornerback Quadric Bullard committed to UCF on Saturday night, becoming the second DB pledge in the Knights' 2020 class.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder indicated he had been leaning UCF's way since that visit. Others offers included Columbia, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Iowa State, Ohio, Southern Miss and Toledo.

"The environment stood out to me," he said. "UCF felt like family."

This upcoming season will be Bullard's first at Chaminade Madonna after spending his early career at South Broward where he played cornerback and free safety.

Bullard joins fellow DB Corey Thornton, tight end Jordan Davis and running back Johnny Richardson as UCF's early 2020 commits.