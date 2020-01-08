Just days into his new job at UCF, Alex Golesh has a top Class of 2021 tight end target.

Golesh, the Knights' new co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach, promptly got in touch with Charlie Browder, a 6-foot-7, 235-pound prospect who attends the Christ School in Arden, N.C., just outside Asheville. He had previously offered Browder last month when he was on staff at Iowa State.

"(Golesh) texted me (Tuesday) morning and told me about his move," Browder said. "We talked last night and he said he was still really excited about me. He showed my film to the other coaches and said they were really excited about me as well."

Golesh was instrumental in transforming Iowa State's tight end room in the four years he spent in Ames. He developed players like Charlie Kolar, who this past season earned second team All-American and first team All-Big 12 honors, breaking ISU records for tight ends.

Browder, who caught 20 passes for 222 yards and three touchdowns as a junior, has a similar frame as Kolar.