Nitro locks in: Speedster Kaj Baker commits to UCF

One of Scott Frost's top targets at running back is officially on board.

Kaj Baker, a speedy all-purpose back from Somerset Academy in Pembroke Pines, Fla., announced his commitment to UCF on Sunday as his official visit weekend came to a close. The 5-foot-8, 165-pound playmaker becomes the first running back pledge in UCF's 2026 class.

"I just had a meeting with Coach (Frost), and I just wanted to let him know in person that I was ready to lock in," Baker said. "He lit up. He got super excited. He's been telling me I'm his guy, and I was just super excited about that. We have a great relationship."

Baker, nicknamed "Nitro," a moniker passed down from his father, rushed for 1,653 all-purpose yards and scored 19 total touchdowns as a junior. He also had offers from Pittsburgh, Virginia, Wake Forest and Louisville, among others, but canceled the rest of his visit schedule after making the decision in Orlando.

"No, I shut it down," Baker said. "I'm committed."

The UCF staff envisions Baker in a versatile hybrid role as both a running back and slot receiver, similar to how Frost utilized De'Anthony Thomas at Oregon more than a decade ago.

"Coach Frost, Coach JB (Jimmy Beal), Coach Coop (Steve Cooper), they were just showing me plays and comparing them to stuff I already do now," Baker said. "De'Anthony Thomas, he was doing the same stuff I'm doing now. They like super fast, super quick guys that can score in one play, and I feel like I can do a lot of the same things."

Track speed runs in the family. Baker says he's been competing since he was four years old and inherited his wheels from his dad, who once ran a 10.3 in the 100-meter dash and a 4.2-second 40-yard dash.

"When I get on the football field, nobody can catch me," Baker said. "I'm just running away from everybody."

This was Baker's first extended time on campus, though he had previously been to UCF for camps. He said the full experience made him feel at home.

"It was an amazing experience with the people, just the family atmosphere," Baker said. "They were showing love, and I just really loved it. I had fun."

Baker said he's particularly close with running backs coach Jimmy Beal.

"I love Coach JB," he said. "We talk all the time, football, about life. We just built an amazing relationship over the past couple of months."

Baker plans to enroll early in January. And while his nickname was spelled "Nitro" long before he considered UCF, he realizes now it's a perfect fit.

"I found out recently the mascot name was Knightro, so that was pretty cool," Baker said.

As for what kind of player the Knights are getting?

"A dog. A playmaker. Somebody that's going to strike the band up, get the crowd excited, and help us win games."



