Mikey Keene rose to the occasion.

Called into action after John Rhys Plumlee suffered a concussion late in the first half, UCF's backup quarterback - who hadn't played since last year's bowl win against Florida - displayed tremendous poise under pressure. Keene was effective moving the offense down the field and made big plays in the game-winning drive that was capped off by R.J. Harvey's touchdown run.

UCF offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey talks about Keene's performance as well as the offense as a whole.