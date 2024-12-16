Brandon Jacob, Hometown Hero, commits to UCF

A one-time top UCF target is returning home to Orlando.

Brandon Jacob, the former four-star Evans defensive back who just finished his freshman season at Maryland, announced his transfer commitment to the Knights on Monday.

Jacob strongly considered UCF out of high school and visited during Bounce House Weekend 2023 before opting for the Terps. At one point, his high school top 12 included UCF, Texas A&M, Penn State, Miami, Michigan, Kentucky, Colorado, Duke, South Carolina, Alabama, Ohio State and Maryland.

As Maryland's top-rated 2024 recruit, Jacob saw immediate playing time as a reserve safety and special teams player, recording nine tackles.

Following his high school official visit, Jacob told UCFSports.com that staying home would always be a strong consideration.

"I could play in front of my family every game," Jacob said last year. "I'd run out of the tunnel knowing my mom is in the crowd. It won't be a problem for her getting here being just 30 minutes from the house. That's huge for me."

Being local, Jacob has followed UCF through the years.

"Growing up in Orlando, of course you're a UCF fan and watch the games," Jacob said last year. "I've been waiting for the time to come with the offer."

Jacob is UCF's second transfer portal of the new Scott Frost era, joining Tulsa defensive tackle RJ Jackson who committed over the weekend.



