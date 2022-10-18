With 70 points scored and 737 yards, UCF's win against Temple might have been the most dominating performance in school history. Offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey talks about the big night and also the upcoming challenge at East Carolina.

Recap:

Good win vs. Temple. They were able to recruit after the game. They executed at a high level. Some things to clean up.

Dominated the line of scrimmage. The OL is doing better every week. Coach Hand is doing a great job with them. Temple's defense had been playing well. Those guys played with an edge.

The WRs did a better job blocking on the perimeter. Helped with some long runs and passes. The backs ran hard. Protected the ball.

John Rhys Plumlee had his best game. Decision making was on point, his reads were really good. He understood trajectory on how to throw some of the balls.

Complete effort by the offense, though still a few things to clean up.

On ECU, they've got an athletic team so they need to continue to improve.

The success against Temple started with a great week of practice. He said Gus Malzahn emphasized to the team about being one of the teams that improves as the year goes on.

On things to improve, he mentioned a miscommunication between the QB/OL that led to a bad snap. Always looking for perfection.

JRP is getting more comfortable at QB. Several of his big throws were making the right read. He was most pleased with his decision to throw the swing route to Isaiah Bowser, that was the last read of the progression. That shows his development of playing within the pocket. They know he can play outside the pocket.

WR Kobe Hudson has had a few good weeks of practice and it's starting to pay off. He had a smile on his face after the game. They need him to play well.

QB Thomas Castellanos, there was enough time for him to run some offense and make some throws. Future is bright with him. He had a couple things to clean up. Really talented, has a great attitude. It was great to see him have a breakout. He's going to be a good player.

On OL Tylan Grable's run, Chip mentioned he was a former TE. Played QB in HS. It was a fun play they had been working on for a long time. Almost scored. He's athletic. Grable said, "Next time I'll score." Herb Hand said that was the last play.

On ECU, their defense is athletic. They run to the ball. Play hard. He doesn't really know their staff, but has read about their HC and where he's been. Give a lot of different looks. He knows last year's game was close. It'll be a tough game on the road. They need to play well.

I asked about QB Timmy McClain over on the scout team, how he's been doing. "He's doing a great job, giving them a great look. He's an athletic guy. Timmy is in our meetings and then goes over to the scout team. Great attitude, tries to be a leader. Really pleased with him."

The reaction on the recruiting trail has been good. Playing the weekday games gives them great exposure. Recruits love the Space Game. Going to the Big 12, a lot of buzz.

Penalties haven't been as much of an issue as they were earlier in the season. Have to continue making that an emphasis.

On playing a road game, communication is important. ECU has a great tradition. He's heard about their stadium and support. It will be loud. The easiest way to handle those situations is playing well early so you're not fighting an uphill battle. Limit turnovers and penalties.

Chip doesn't believe in "trap games." That's a fan thing, he said. Mentions how last year's game was close.

Can you have a letdown after scoring 70? Talked about never being too high or too low. Said they scored 14 points in a game earlier this season. Every week is different.







