Ocoee DB Zachary Tobe returns to UCF, meets with Gus Malzahn

One of UCF's top 'Hometown Hero' targets in the 2023 class is Ocoee (Fla.) defensive back Zachary Tobe and he made it back on campus on Friday. He had been offered during a previous visit in January.

"Today was mainly about academics," Tobe said. "I got to tour all the academic buildings and got to speak with the academic coordinator, Tara (Helton). She was explaining to me and my parents how serious the academics are at UCF. It's not just all about football."

Tobe, who is planning to major in business administration, also got to meet up with one of UCF's freshmen.

"I talked to Nikai (Martinez) for a little bit," Tobe said. "I played against him in high school a couple times."

He also was able to meet head coach Gus Malzahn for the first time.

"It was nice being able to have a conversation with him," Tobe said. "He was trying to get to know me and my parents. He wanted to know what I wanted in a school and what my parents wanted for me, stuff like that."

What stands out about UCF?

"First of all, I like both the DB coaches (David Gibbs and Addison Williams)," Tobe said. "I feel they're good at what they do and would be good for my future. With UCF going to the Big 12, I feel that would put me on a bigger stage. UCF is continuing to win more games each year. They're really going upwards."

Tobe previously visited Iowa State and said he'll be checking out South Florida this Sunday. He's already booked another visit to UCF though.

"I'll be at UCF the first week of June for Bounce House Weekend," Tobe said. "I think it will be an unofficial visit since I'm so close, but it will be like an official visit with all the stuff planned."

The primary schools on his list include UCF, Iowa State, North Carolina, Purdue, Kentucky, Arkansas, Indiana and Illinois. He said several of those schools have talked about scheduling official visits in June, but nothing else is set in stone.

No ranking of favorites yet, but Tobe said UCF is definitely up there.

"They definitely are high on my list, especially after today," he said.







