UCFSports - Ohio LB excited about UCF offer

UCF's new staff is concentrating their recruiting focus around the Southeast, but they're more than willing to expand their geography for talented players wherever they may be. One such prospect that's caught the eye of coaches is Derell Bedingfield Jr., a linebacker at Cleveland's Benedictine High School. He received an offer late last week after a conversation with UCF's defensive coordinator.

"I talked to Coach Travis (Williams)," Bedingfield said. "He told they viewed my film as a staff. He said they like how I come off the edge well and I have quick hands and feet. They just want to see me in coverage a little bit."

Bedingfield is one of only three known UCF offers in Ohio. He wasn't sure how the staff discovered him.

"The offer came as a complete surprise," Bedingfield said.

He's very intrigued by UCF now.

"I know UCF has had some great linebackers and safeties come out of the program," Bedingfield said. "I've heard a lot of great things about the new coaching staff and Coach (Gus) Malzahn."

Bedingfield is hoping to come down for a visit as soon as it's allowable, perhaps in June.

"If COVID wasn't here I'd be down there first thing tomorrow," Bedingfield said. "But yeah, I'll be there once the dead period is over."

Early offers have also come in from Cincinnati, Toledo, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Akron, Old Dominion and Marshall. Boston College, Minnesota, West Virginia, Air Force and Nebraska are among the other schools showing interest.

"Relationships and trust in the program will be my biggest factor," Bedingfield said. "College is a business and I'll treat it as such, but building trust doesn't cost anything. Distance from home will be a factor, but it can't get any better than Florida."

Benedictine played limited schedule in 2020 with six regular season games and three playoff games.

"I had my best high school season leading my team with 77 tackles and six sacks," Bedingfield said. "I earned third team All-Ohio and first team All-District."



