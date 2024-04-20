UCF has their first spring transfer portal commitment.

Cedrick Hawkins, a Class of 2023 four-star safety from Cocoa and a freshman at Ohio State, announced Saturday that he's returning home to play for the Knights.

Hawkins redshirted for the Buckeyes last season though did see extensive action in the Buckeyes' spring game with five tackles. He retains four years of playing eligibility.

Hawkins was identified early as a football phenom, playing varsity as an eighth grader in 2018. He was offered by UCF that same year prior to officially becoming a high schooler. He had offers from virtually everyone when he committed to Ohio State on New Year's Day 2022.

UCF is making serious push recruiting back-to-back state champion Cocoa, whose head coach is former Knight quarterback Ryan Schneider. UCF already has a 2025 commitment from Jaquez Joiner and remain heavily in the mix for wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and defensive end Javion Hilson.

Boggs, who recently decommitted from Ohio State, recently listed a top seven that included UCF, Georgia, Texas, USC, Missouri, Florida and Notre Dame. Hilson is committed to Florida State, though continues to make visits to UCF.



