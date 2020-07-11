UCFSports - OL Ethan Mort commits to UCF

The Venice offensive lineman had recently pared his list to a final six that also included South Florida, Virginia, West Virginia, Louisville and Vanderbilt.

In an earlier interview, Mort had stated that he likes UCF's coaching staff, the success of the football program, the location in Orlando and the education that UCF provides.

Mort, who is 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds, becomes UCF's first offensive line commit in their 2021 class and the 12th addition overall. He was actually offered by the staff more than a year ago in the spring following his sophomore year. He visited campus in late January for one of the Knights' early Junior Days.





