UCF has added its first 2020 offensive line commitment.

Mike Lofton, a 6-foot-3, 290-pound guard from Clearwater's Calvary Christian, announced his decision on Saturday during an afternoon visit to campus. He had picked up an offer during the May evaluation period.



South Florida was among his other offers. He had visited the Tampa-based school earlier this week.



Lofton's pledge brings UCF's 2020 commitment total to six with an even split between offense (Lofton, TE Jordan Davis and RB Johnny Richardson) and defense (DB Corey Thornton, DB Quadric Bullard and DB Mike Smith).

The Knights could receive more good news soon as top quarterback target Mike Wright is expected to announce his decision on Sunday. The Knights, along with Utah, are among Wright's finalists.





