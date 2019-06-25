Days after landing an offer, Patrick Barnett has committed to UCF.

The offensive lineman from Key West visited campus last week and had been favoring the Knights since.

"The visit was amazing!!," Barnett said afterward. "The coaching staff was awesome. The weight room was awesome! There is so much to like. I'm already planning another time to visit."

Barnett announced his decision early Tuesday afternoon. Illinois and Middle Tennessee had also offered the 6-foot-6, 300 pounder.

Barnett brings UCF's 2020 commitment total to 10 and the third offensive lineman, joining Michael Lofton and Mark Pitts.





