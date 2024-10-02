PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1NNUxWNzNOWTRLJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU01TFY3M05ZNEsnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
News
ago football Edit

Once a Gator, Now a Knight: Trent Whittemore prepares for UCF-UF Showdown

Brandon Helwig • UCFSports
Publisher
@ucfsports
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1lLN0pSVk12VnFnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Saturday will be a peculiar homecoming for Trent Whittemore.

He's a Gainesville native who grew up going to Florida football games. He eventually became a Gator himself, playing wide receiver from 2019-22 and has a degree from the University of Florida.

Now he's a Knight, having transferred to UCF prior to the 2023 season, going to head-to-head against his former team.

"It'll feel a little weird for sure after putting so much time in there at UF," Whittemore said earlier this week. "I had a great four years there. So it'll be some conflicting feelings I'm sure as I walk into the stadium. But I'm really excited to go play on Saturday."

Trent's dad, Mark, played at UCF. His mother Missy played volleyball at UF. Grandfather and great-grandfather also attended UCF. So what will be the rooting interests be like on Saturday?

"My family's pretty supportive," Whittemore said. "It's kind of wherever the kids are playing. So they're big UCF and Hail State people right now."

Trent's younger brother, Creed, is a sophomore at Mississippi State though intends to transfer after the season.

As someone who has plenty of firsthand experience playing in the Swamp, what is it like?

"It's very loud," Whittemore said. "It's definitely one of the top atmospheres in the country. Super enjoyable place to play. Any atmosphere like that, you're going to get up and want to play well. So, yeah, I'm excited to go back."

Will this feel like a "full circle moment" going back to Gainesville?

"I'm trying not to make too much about the matchup or, like, emotional ties," Whittemore said. "We just want to go out there and play. There's a lot to be motivated for just from our team standpoint.

"So yeah, obviously, there's going to be extra motivation for a guy like myself. But, like I said, we're just focused on the team and going in there and getting a big win."

Whittemore says he's still close with his former UF teammates, many of whom attended his wedding earlier this year. He used to be roommates with Jeremy Crawshaw, UF's punter. He's also close with offensive lineman Austin Barber and linebacker Derek Wingo, whom he spoke to last week.

Any trash talk?

"We've kept it pretty respectful," Whittemore said. "Like I said, we're good friends, and it'll be great competition on the field."

This will be the fourth all-time meeting between the two schools. The most recent matchup came at the conclusion of the 2021 season in the Gasparilla Bowl. The Knights won, 29-17.

"I remember it was a really exciting atmosphere at the Gasparilla Bowl," Whittemore said. "Two teams that came out and played really hard. A lot of guys know each other... I think because the in-state matchup, like, so many guys know each other, there is a little extra competition."

Whittemore has two receptions so far this season, including a 54-yarder against Colorado in which he evaded a tackle, spinning to avoid going down. CU thought they had him down, then he nearly scored a touchdown.

"I just kind of realized that I hadn't gone down," Whittemore said. "I happened to bounce off the guy, which I don't know if that's ever happened to me in-game. But, yeah, it was a fun moment to pick up some extra yards."


