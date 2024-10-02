Saturday will be a peculiar homecoming for Trent Whittemore.

He's a Gainesville native who grew up going to Florida football games. He eventually became a Gator himself, playing wide receiver from 2019-22 and has a degree from the University of Florida.

Now he's a Knight, having transferred to UCF prior to the 2023 season, going to head-to-head against his former team.

"It'll feel a little weird for sure after putting so much time in there at UF," Whittemore said earlier this week. "I had a great four years there. So it'll be some conflicting feelings I'm sure as I walk into the stadium. But I'm really excited to go play on Saturday."

Trent's dad, Mark, played at UCF. His mother Missy played volleyball at UF. Grandfather and great-grandfather also attended UCF. So what will be the rooting interests be like on Saturday?

"My family's pretty supportive," Whittemore said. "It's kind of wherever the kids are playing. So they're big UCF and Hail State people right now."

Trent's younger brother, Creed, is a sophomore at Mississippi State though intends to transfer after the season.

As someone who has plenty of firsthand experience playing in the Swamp, what is it like?

"It's very loud," Whittemore said. "It's definitely one of the top atmospheres in the country. Super enjoyable place to play. Any atmosphere like that, you're going to get up and want to play well. So, yeah, I'm excited to go back."

Will this feel like a "full circle moment" going back to Gainesville?

"I'm trying not to make too much about the matchup or, like, emotional ties," Whittemore said. "We just want to go out there and play. There's a lot to be motivated for just from our team standpoint.

"So yeah, obviously, there's going to be extra motivation for a guy like myself. But, like I said, we're just focused on the team and going in there and getting a big win."