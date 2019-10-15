The way Otis Anderson sees it, UCF should be undefeated right now.

The junior running back said that for whatever reason the offense came out "flat" in the losses at Pittsburgh and Cincinnati and they let that carry over into the rest of the game.

"Sometimes the energy is off," Anderson said. "That's the only thing. We're so loaded. We shouldn't lose no matter what's going on. No matter what the adversity is. We beat a Memphis team that had Riley Ferguson, Anthony Miller and Darrell Henderson. That's probably the most stacked team that we played against. We played Auburn, LSU. All these teams we put up a fight with. Finally lost to LSU. There's no reason we shouldn't have the same season we had before. It's all about the players' mindset and energy."

He complimented the defense for their play, saying it's the offense's responsibility for the two games lost. How would he characterize the team's mindset now?

"I think it's a lot of anger," Anderson said. "Anger that we have built up from losing those games. We lost three games by a total of 12 points. It's small plays we could have done. Certain things we could have done differently. It's one play. One small thing that stopped us from winning games."



