Halfway into his first season as a starter, Parker Boudreaux feels like he's hitting his stride.

The redshirt junior played every snap at right guard, registering a team-best 84.4 PFF grade for his pass blocking in the 41-28 win against East Carolina.

"I think my preparation before the season started helped me out a lot," Boudreaux said. "Being in the weight room, film room, doing extra stuff on and off the field helped me a lot. I'm really comfortable out there. Last game was definitely my best game I think. Pass protection wise, run blocking wise, I think that was my best game."

UCF has played mostly the same five players on the line the past few games, so the unit had to handle some adversity when left guard Cole Schneider and left tackle Sam Jackson departed with injuries during the first half. Stepping in were Edward Collins at tackle and true freshman Matt Lee at guard.

"I'm really proud of how they stepped up," Boudreaux said. "We don't expect two o-linemen to go down back to back... They weren't really nervous which was really cool to see. Matt Lee is 18. Ed is 18 or 19. I was really proud of those guys for stepping up."

The goal for the offensive line is to continue to be "more physical"

"Last game we showed good stuff on run blocking, especially on double teams out to the linebackers," Boudreaux said. "We need to continue to do that against Temple. I know they have a good front. We'll continue to be physical in practice and we have these two full-pad practices to get us better."





