Parker Boudreaux looks to keep building off dominating performances
Parker Boudreaux is coming into his own this season.
As the year has progressed, the right guard has emerged as one of UCF's most consistent offensive linemen. The redshirt junior was just named to PFF's National Team of the Week for his performance against Houston as he was among the highest-graded linemen for his combined efforts between run and pass blocking.
"Week to week, we all try to get our best game in," Boudreaux said. "We train every day to get better and better. I'll try to do my best the next week and then again throughout the rest of the season."
Boudreaux feels one reason for the improvement is becoming more proficient in film study.
"You've got to put a lot of time in," he said. "We watch hours and hours of film. Even when I'm at home, I take a look at the iPad and look at plays from practice, look at the opponent, studying blitzes and pressures."
As Boudreaux noted, players no longer have to be physically in the facility to watch film. They have school-supplied iPads with access to a special app that loads selected clips for their review.
"It's a really good deal," Boudreaux said. "You can (watch film) when you're just sitting there."
Boudreaux isn't alone in his success. His line teammates have played particularly well these past two weeks. At Temple, they helped pave the way for a 385-yard rushing performance. They didn't rush for quite as many vs. Houston, but they kept the pocket clean for Dillon Gabriel to find open receivers.
"It's just being physical at the line of scrimmage," Boudreaux said. "We just want to dominate who's in front of us. That's our goal every week and we're going to keep it up."
UCF visits Tulsa on Friday night.
"They have a solid d-line," Boudreaux said. "Both their ends are pretty good. One is a pretty good pass rusher. The other is a big dude, like 315. We had a good physical practice today and now it's mental stuff. It's watching film and we'll do walk-throughs to make sure our assignments are right."
Temperatures in Tulsa might be a little frigid for Florida natives - maybe low 40s at kickoff with the potential to dip into the 30s later - but Boudreaux said the offensive line has no plans to alter their typical shirtless pregame warm-up routine. No hoodies for these guys.
"We've got to keep the tradition going," he said.