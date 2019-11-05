Parker Boudreaux is coming into his own this season.

As the year has progressed, the right guard has emerged as one of UCF's most consistent offensive linemen. The redshirt junior was just named to PFF's National Team of the Week for his performance against Houston as he was among the highest-graded linemen for his combined efforts between run and pass blocking.

"Week to week, we all try to get our best game in," Boudreaux said. "We train every day to get better and better. I'll try to do my best the next week and then again throughout the rest of the season."

Boudreaux feels one reason for the improvement is becoming more proficient in film study.

"You've got to put a lot of time in," he said. "We watch hours and hours of film. Even when I'm at home, I take a look at the iPad and look at plays from practice, look at the opponent, studying blitzes and pressures."

As Boudreaux noted, players no longer have to be physically in the facility to watch film. They have school-supplied iPads with access to a special app that loads selected clips for their review.

"It's a really good deal," Boudreaux said. "You can (watch film) when you're just sitting there."