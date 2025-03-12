Paul Rubelt ready for final UCF season under third head coach

Paul Rubelt, UCF's longest-tenured player in the program, can now say he's been a player under three different head coaches.

The offensive tackle from Germany was recruited by and played one season under Josh Heupel in 2020, the subsequent four years under Gus Malzahn and is set to embark on his final season playing for Scott Frost.

Rubelt described the first spring practice as "different than the last couple years for sure."

"It's new, it's fun, it's always fun to be out there, so I'm ready for the next practice... I feel the energy (from Frost), I like listening to him," Rubelt said. "He gets me going."

This is also his third offensive line coach with Shawn Clark following Herb Hand and Glen Elarbee.

"He's a good guy, he's very personable," Rubelt said of Clark, who most recently was head coach at Appalachian State. "I like him a lot, in the past two, three months I've gotten to know him. I can't wait to further get to know him."

Rubelt said Clark is very big on unit bonding.

"We've been hanging out a lot," Rubelt said. "We go on trips. A couple weeks back we went to the Daytona 500. Last weekend we went on a boating trip, pretty awesome. I like all the guys, they're all nice, like Jakiah (Leftwich), Jabari (Brooks), Cam (Kinnie), LaParka (Langston) and Justin (Royes). They're great guys."

How did he like the Daytona 500?

"It was very American. So, yeah, I loved it. It was awesome."



