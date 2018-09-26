UCFSports.com

Pittsburgh native Tyler Hudanick excited to face hometown team
Saturday's game against Pitt holds a bit more added meaning for Tyler Hudanick.
UCF's senior left guard grew up just outside of Pittsburgh in Harmony, Penn., and coming out of high school had an opportunity to play for the Panthers, but had already made his decision by committing to the Knights.
It's bittersweet Hudanick will have graduated when UCF travels to Pitt next season, but he's still looking forward to squaring off against some old friends and acquaintances.
Being from the Pittsburgh area, I'm sure you were always excited to see Pitt on the future schedules. I'm sure you've got friends and connections too. What's it like now that it's actually game week?
"It's pretty cool. I can't remember when it was. It might have been before I came here or my freshman year that I found out we had the home-and-home with them. I was kind of upset that I'll be graduating this year, so I won't be able to go to Pitt next year and play in front of a bunch of people where I'm from. It's kind of funny. I guess yesterday they're starting their game plan obviously and I got a couple picture messages of the depth chart and stuff with a picture of my face up on their board. Kind of like how we do it in our meeting room. Some guys I know are like, 'Are you ready for it?,' and all that stuff. Talking here and there, but it's all fun. I'm excited for Saturday. A lot of people from home are coming down to see this game. People who probably haven't seen me play since high school and some buddies from high school that haven't seen me play for a while. I'm excited to show them what UCF is about."
Who do you know on the Pittsburgh team?
"I played against a few those guys in high school. I wouldn't say we're the best of friends, but we know each other just from playing each other every year in high school. Brandon Ford, he's an offensive lineman for them. I played against Damar Hamlin, he's one of their DBs. Rashad Wheeler, I think he's one of their d-tackles right now. A couple guys. I know their faces and know who they are. I wasn't really buddy-buddy with them, but I know a few of them."
What was Pitt like for you growing up? Did you follow or were a fan of them? Did you want to go there?
"My whole family, my mom's whole family, she has seven brothers and sisters. The whole family went to Penn State, so when I was going through my whole recruiting process Penn State was big, big, big, and then I committed here. Then the coach at Pitt now had just got there. In the week after I committed here, they were texting me, calling me, talking about the whole scholarship process. I was like, 'You know what, I'm in love with UCF. It's cool, but I think I'm good.' I haven't looked back or had any regrets."
You have a lot of people coming to the game?
"Four of my best friends from high school will be here. They're bringing their girlfriends. A couple of them are bringing their parents. My mom, my dad, my brother, his girlfriend. A couple people that live in Florida that moved down here after I graduated are coming down from like the Gainesville area. There's going to be a lot of people here. My girlfriend's family is bringing a bunch of people for this game, so I'm excited to put on a show for them."
What stands out when you look at Pitt and what kind of challenge will their defensive line give you?
"I think KZ said it. They're big up front. Probably the biggest we've faced so far. They like to do a lot of different things. They have some true backers that like to come fit the run. We've got to prepare for that. A little different than FAU. They're a solid defense. I'm excited for Saturday."
You've been living in this Florida heat for four years. Do you think it will be an adjustment for those guys from Pitt when it might be 90 degrees on Saturday?
"I think I'm still adjusting to it kinda. Yeah, I think hopefully we'll be able to get them in the deep end of the pool a few times with how fast we're going and the weather. I definitely wasn't accustomed to it when I came down here four years ago. I don't think they really will be either."