UCFSports.com

Saturday's game against Pitt holds a bit more added meaning for Tyler Hudanick.

UCF's senior left guard grew up just outside of Pittsburgh in Harmony, Penn., and coming out of high school had an opportunity to play for the Panthers, but had already made his decision by committing to the Knights.

It's bittersweet Hudanick will have graduated when UCF travels to Pitt next season, but he's still looking forward to squaring off against some old friends and acquaintances.

Being from the Pittsburgh area, I'm sure you were always excited to see Pitt on the future schedules. I'm sure you've got friends and connections too. What's it like now that it's actually game week?

"It's pretty cool. I can't remember when it was. It might have been before I came here or my freshman year that I found out we had the home-and-home with them. I was kind of upset that I'll be graduating this year, so I won't be able to go to Pitt next year and play in front of a bunch of people where I'm from. It's kind of funny. I guess yesterday they're starting their game plan obviously and I got a couple picture messages of the depth chart and stuff with a picture of my face up on their board. Kind of like how we do it in our meeting room. Some guys I know are like, 'Are you ready for it?,' and all that stuff. Talking here and there, but it's all fun. I'm excited for Saturday. A lot of people from home are coming down to see this game. People who probably haven't seen me play since high school and some buddies from high school that haven't seen me play for a while. I'm excited to show them what UCF is about."

Who do you know on the Pittsburgh team?

"I played against a few those guys in high school. I wouldn't say we're the best of friends, but we know each other just from playing each other every year in high school. Brandon Ford, he's an offensive lineman for them. I played against Damar Hamlin, he's one of their DBs. Rashad Wheeler, I think he's one of their d-tackles right now. A couple guys. I know their faces and know who they are. I wasn't really buddy-buddy with them, but I know a few of them."