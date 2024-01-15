With the Class of 2024 putting pen to paper last month, the attention now shifts to the rising Class of 2025.

UCF hosted several top juniors for unofficial visits on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including Plant City (Fla.) defensive end Donta Jenkins.

"This was my first time visiting UCF," Jenkins said. "They showed me around, showed me the weight room, all the meeting rooms. We did a photo shoot. We saw the stadium and they talked about who they're going to be playing this upcoming season. They told us about the Bounce House, how it starts to shake and gets real loud. I got to talk to the head coach too. It was a great day."

The highlight was sitting down with Kenny Ingram, who coaches defensive ends.

"Honestly, my favorite part was sitting down with him," Jenkins said. "We weren't just talking about football. He was trying to get to know me and learn about my personal life, stuff like that."

Jenkins was offered by UCF nearly a year ago. Toledo, South Florida, Louisville, West Virginia, FAU, Duke and Wake Forest are among his other early offers.

The Knights will definitely be one of his top schools.

"What really makes UCF stand out is the atmosphere," Jenkins said. "I definitely think I could fit in there. They talked about how it's one big family. It'll be like home."



