QB commit Kane Archer returns to UCF: 'I love it here'

Kane Archer has been all in with UCF since announcing his commitment in April, and this past weekend's official visit only reinforced his decision.

"I love it here," Archer said. "I'm ready to get up here. I get up here in January, and I couldn’t be more excited. Coaching staff, everybody, I don't think you can get a better place than this in the country. I think I made the right choice, and I can't wait to get up here."

Archer, who stands 6-foot-1 and 207 pounds, was UCF's top quarterback target in the 2026 class. He was recruited personally by quarterbacks coach McKenzie Milton, who has drawn comparisons between Archer's game and his own playing style.

"Coach Milton, we play a lot alike," Archer said. "When he first saw me, he was like, 'Hey man, you remind me of myself.' That was pretty cool. But we do play a lot like each other. I think it's more so in the brain... Just being a dog, going out there and getting the job done, having the it factor."