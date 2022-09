MIAMI – Coming off a 2021 state championship, Cardinal Gibbons is looking good on their quest for another season ending trophy for the case. The Chiefs are 3-0 led by 2023 UCF QB commit Dylan Rizk with impressive wins over DeMatha, Calvary Christian, and Gulliver Prep. Other D-I teams may be in need of a top-shelf quarterback, but Rizk is locked in with the Knights.

Since his April 21 commitment, the relationship continues to grow with UCF’s staff.