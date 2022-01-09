QB John Rhys Plumlee excited to make big waves at UCF

UCF landed a big "boom" Sunday morning from former Ole Miss quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who announced his intent to transfer following the conclusion of his weekend visit.

The Hattiesburg, Miss., native was one of the most electric players in the SEC during his freshman season in 2019, starting eight games that year and running all over defenses in the process. He set school records, including breaking Ole Miss' quarterback rushing record with 212 yards and four touchdowns vs. No. 1 LSU.

The past two seasons Plumlee has focused on wide receiver as Matt Corral told hold of the position under new coach Lane Kiffin, but always wanted the opportunity to continue playing the position he loves. Plumlee is a perfect fit for what UCF head coach Gus Malzahn likes to run offensively and he's excited about his future in Orlando.

UCFSports.com caught up with him to talk about his decision.

What was the initial communication like with UCF? Did you have a prior relationship with Coach Gus Malzahn or any of the other coaches coming out of high school?

"In high school, I was recruited by both Coach Malzahn and Coach (Chip) Lindsey. They first were recruiting me to play wide receiver. I told them I appreciated the opportunity, but I want to play quarterback. They came back on late and decided they liked me for quarterback at Auburn, but I had already narrowed things down. But I've always trusted the coaches, Coach Malzahn and Coach Lindsey. They say what they mean. They weren't trying to say I could play quarterback and then move me to slot receiver. I just had a better opportunity elsewhere. But I've always loved the offense with Coach Malzahn and Coach Lindsey.

"So when I got in the portal I got a call. God presents opportunities sometimes and he never makes mistakes. So I got a call from Coach Malzahn. Sure enough, I came to visit and knew this was the place to be for sure."

How was the visit this weekend? I'm sure you already did a lot of research prior to coming down.

"Once I got the call, I started looking at the team and knew they have some really awesome players at UCF. A bunch of weapons and really talented guys. So the thought of having the opportunity to come down here with the core returning was really intriguing to me. I'm just really thankful God has blessed me with the opportunity to do so."

Transfers get to go through recruiting a second time. How was the visit? Was it like a typical weekend like you remember from high school?

"Pretty much the same thing from high school. But it's kind of different. You're no longer a high school kid. You've kind of seen and done it. But just coming down here and being around the staff was just really exciting. I was able to sit down and talk with them, really break down the offense and what their plans are. Obviously the trajectory of this program with a really young fanbase and young school is exciting. UCF has the potential to make some big waves."

How did the coaches say you'd fit into the offense with what their needs are and how your athletic ability fits into what they like to do?

"We really talked about all the weapons they'll have around me. Ryan O'Keefe and some really good offensive linemen. You've got Alec Holler, a great tight end. There were guys coming in on visits this weekend, outside receiver potentially. Flash (Jaylon Robinson) is obviously a great player. So a bunch of guys that have a big opportunity to make a big impact in the game.

"Then Coach Malzahn's offense usually does a lot better when he has a mobile quarterback. I think that opens up one on ones for some guys that can really do damage like O'Keefe and Flash. They explained to me the running aspect at the quarterback position can open up a lot of things."

You initially played quarterback at Ole Miss, getting a taste and what that was like as a freshman and then moved to wide receiver. Now you have a fresh start with an opportunity to start at quarterback. How exciting is that for you to potentially end your career playing the position you love?

"It's a really big deal for me. It's where my heart has always been. Everybody sees my athletic ability and would say maybe you could be a safety or slot receiver. That's a compliment because they think I'm a good athlete, but I've always been a guy that likes to bet on myself and I think I can be a pretty good quarterback.

"It is exciting for me. I did the wide receiver thing at Ole Miss because I love Ole Miss so much. I thought I was going to get the opportunity to come back and play quarterback, but that wasn't the case. So I decided I needed to go elsewhere because I do think I'm a pretty good quarterback. I like betting on myself."

What was it like getting to know the players? I'm not sure if everybody was in town yet with the semester not starting yet, but who did you get to meet?

"I got to hang out with Alec Holler. He's a really cool guy. I got to shake Ryan O'Keefe's hand. He was really an awesome dude. I'm real excited to meet the rest of the guys today and tomorrow and as the spring goes on. I haven't met a whole lot yet, but I'm excited to meet those guys."