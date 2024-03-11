After five years at Arkansas, quarterback KJ Jefferson has transferred to UCF for his final season of eligibility. The Mississippi native talks about his first day of spring practice and what he wants to prove this year.

Jefferson said his first UCF practice was "real different." He was trying to get comfortable with the rhythm and how Gus Malzahn likes to run things.

"It was a great environment with positive energy," Jefferson said. "Everybody was flying around, having fun and communicating with each other. It was a great time being out there on the grass."

Jefferson said he was a little nervous for his first day, but he got over it after the first couple throws.

Asked about his new wide receivers, Jefferson said he and wide receiver Kobe Hudson are like "two peas in a pod."

"We're always talking and being very detailed," Jefferson said. "It's iron sharpens iron in that room. Those guys welcomed me and we're getting on the same page with timing... Just making sure we're on the same page."

What's his expectation for himself?

"Just becoming a more vocal leader," Jefferson said. "Being able to come into a new team and try to earn that trust. Getting guys to believe in me like I believe in them. Like Coach Malzahn said, championships are won by player-led teams. We want to be a player-led team first."

In learning a new offense, Jefferson said it's required some sacrifices and a lot of long nights of studying.