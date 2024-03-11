QB KJ Jefferson makes UCF practice debut
After five years at Arkansas, quarterback KJ Jefferson has transferred to UCF for his final season of eligibility. The Mississippi native talks about his first day of spring practice and what he wants to prove this year.
Jefferson said his first UCF practice was "real different." He was trying to get comfortable with the rhythm and how Gus Malzahn likes to run things.
"It was a great environment with positive energy," Jefferson said. "Everybody was flying around, having fun and communicating with each other. It was a great time being out there on the grass."
Jefferson said he was a little nervous for his first day, but he got over it after the first couple throws.
Asked about his new wide receivers, Jefferson said he and wide receiver Kobe Hudson are like "two peas in a pod."
"We're always talking and being very detailed," Jefferson said. "It's iron sharpens iron in that room. Those guys welcomed me and we're getting on the same page with timing... Just making sure we're on the same page."
What's his expectation for himself?
"Just becoming a more vocal leader," Jefferson said. "Being able to come into a new team and try to earn that trust. Getting guys to believe in me like I believe in them. Like Coach Malzahn said, championships are won by player-led teams. We want to be a player-led team first."
In learning a new offense, Jefferson said it's required some sacrifices and a lot of long nights of studying.
Over the weekend, Jefferson made his first trip to Universal Orlando. His favorite ride? The Jurassic World VelociCoaster.
What does he think of his new teammates?
"Fast," Jefferson said. "The skill guys are rolling. Timing is everything with the receivers. Putting the ball in great areas and getting the ball to those playmakers and letting them make plays."
Jefferson spoke more about his appreciation of Cam Newton, the quarterback he is often compared to.
"I try to model my game after Cam," Jefferson. "If I had my phone on me, you'd see (the videos I saved) of Cam's games, workout sessions or anything about his approach to the game, his mindset. The swagger he brings to the table. That's what I want to present to my teammates, that swagger and confidence to go out there and be the best version of yourself."
What does he want to prove in his final season?
"That I'm a quarterback first," Jefferson said. "I can pass the ball. I know I can create plays with my legs. I want to do that when I have to, but I want to sit there and deliver a good accurate ball. Show that I'm a quarterback and I can do everything a quarterback does, all the intangibles."
Jefferson said he's looking forward to implementing helmet communication later this spring. He said they experimented with the technology during his freshman year at Arkansas in 2019.
"I think it'll be pretty good for college," Jefferson said. "It's preparing you for the next level. It won't catch you off guard, coach talking in your ear, I've got to relay the call."