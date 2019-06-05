UCF's search for a quarterback in their 2020 class has centered on Mike Wright, a speedy slinger from Woodward Academy near Atlanta.

Wright, who is 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds, got the official offer a few weeks ago after he was personally evaluated by offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.

"I've always been a big UCF fan in general," Wright said. "I've always been intrigued by the school. I told our coach that and made sure to send my film down there. Coach Lebby responded back, I think that was around February, and we've been in contact ever since. He always said he was going to come up and see me this spring. After he saw me practice, he gave me a call and said, 'You've got an offer to play at UCF.'

"(Coach Lebby) said he loves my style of play. He thinks I'd fit perfectly with their offense and I believe so too. He likes the way I can make every throw on the field and do the plays not in the playbook. If there's a 3rd and 6 and you need a first down, I can run and get it. He also said he loves the way I lead my team. It's all been really exciting."

He made his first visit to campus on Monday.

"We were there the entire day, from 8 until 4," Wright said. "I was there with my brother and my dad. We saw everything, even threw the ball a little bit and had fun. We took the campus tour and saw everything academically. We went inside some classrooms and did a photo shoot. We got on the football field around noon and worked out a little bit with Coach Lebby. He was real hands on with me. We're putting some more RPO stuff in our scheme and he showed me some different ways to get the ball out faster. I'm going to take what I learned and bring it into our offense."

"Once we were finished on the field around 2, we spent the rest of the afternoon talking with Coach (Josh) Heupel. He was awesome. He's worked with so many great quarterbacks and for him to extend me an offer, that means a lot to me. I've always been a big fan of his. We didn't even talk that much about football. He was asking about the family, what I'm doing this summer, Disney World, video games, just getting to know me. He stressed they want me."

What stood out the most about his visit to UCF?

"When you go on college visits, there's always eye candy," Wright said. "There's always facilities. I always want to make sure I look at the people behind the facilities because the facilities don't make a program. When I was on campus, the students were very friendly. I don't think they knew who I was, but everybody said hello. That stood out. Also, at other places, you can tell when players don't interact well with coaches. The players walked by and were easily conversing with the coaches, talking about their families and stuff like that. That stood out too."

Wright was excited to meet UCF quarterback Darriel Mack Jr., who he watched earn MVP honors in last year's American Championship Game.

"I'm a big fan of D.J.," Wright said. "I got a chance to watch his high school film. I don't know how I came across it. When KZ (McKenzie Milton) went down, it was Mack that stepped up. I didn't know him personally, but knew all about him. He was getting work in and I got a chance to talk to him, pick his brain a little bit. That was reall cool."