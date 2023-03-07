Riley Trujillo says there's just a different vibe when it comes to UCF.

The Bartram Trail quarterback visited earlier this year for Friday Knight Lights and returned this past Saturday for a more personalized visit.

"It was awesome," Trujillo said. "I got to see everything around the campus, went on a school tour. I got to talk to the coaching staff. Got to know more about Coach Gus Malzahn and Coach (Darin) Hinshaw. It was a great experience. We talked about football and off the field stuff like school, weight room. It was really fun."

Trujillo was offered by UCF last May and other offers include Middle Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Louisville, UAB, FAU, Toledo, ECU, Duke, Bowling Green, Coastal Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Liberty, Arkansas State, Indiana, South Florida, Georgia Southern, Arkansas, Georgia State, Kansas, Maryland, Tulane, Appalachian State, Syracuse and Memphis.

As a junior, Trujillo led Bartram Trail to a 12-1 record with 1,949 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, 726 rushing yards and five rushing scores.

"Coaches always like that I'm a dual threat," Trujillo said. "I'm making plays on my feet too. Making plays down field. Not just sitting in the pocket. They said that's huge for me, especially now when the pocket passers are like dinosaurs. It's all dual-threat now. I feel like I have a strong arm too. Coach Hinshaw and a bunch of coaches have told me they like my arm, my deep ball and making plays with my feet."

With Hinshaw being new on the UCF staff, this was an important visit for Trujillo to get acquainted.

"It was great," Trujillo said of Hinshaw. "He's a very smart guy. He's really cool to talk to. Great guy. Very smart offensively. He definitely knows what he's talking about. He was telling me some stuff I could work on mechanically. From looking at a video, he can tell me already what he sees that's really good and what I need to work on. I was really impressed he could pick all that up right on the spot."