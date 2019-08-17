As UCF heads into the final days of preseason camp, the competition continues between Brandon Wimbush, Quadry Jones and Dillon Gabriel. Offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby spoke about the battle following Friday's practice.

Is the quarterback competition becoming a little more clear?

"We're not quite there yet. Today was a big day. Tomorrow is going to be a big day. Once we finish out camp, then Sunday, get in here, continue to review things and look at the whole body of camp and make a decision hopefully at some point. But we'll be ready to go regardless."

Did guys make improvements from scrimmage one to scrimmage two?

"Absolutely, absolutely. All three of those guys have made great improvement, really have, when you think about it all the way through spring ball and all the way through the summer, fall camp. Now we're two scrimmages in and we've got a lot of situational ball in, so you get to put them out there and let them play. They've done a good job."

In that second scrimmage last Tuesday, did you see any of the QBs take a step forward?

"I saw execution. Guys understanding what we're trying to get done every single snap every single situation. That's what we saw early offensively. We got into some situational things later in the scrimmage that weren't as clean for us. But we were just a lot cleaner. We operated it at a standard that we're trying to operate at."

What have you seen from Brandon Wimbush's footwork?

"Yeah, Brandon has done a good job. He's put a ton of work in, but from a body position standpoint, it's still a work in progress every single day to create consistent throws and create consistent body positions. But he's doing that more every single day. I'm proud of him."

Off the field, when you're talking about these guys in the meeting rooms, what have you seen in how they're handling this competition?

"Complete buy-in. They've been selfless. They really have. I'm proud of them. We've got a hell of a group. We really do. Guys have done a great job. We'll continue that."

Where have you seen the most improvement from Brandon Wimbush maybe from spring to now? Are there areas in his game that he's really elevated?

"Yeah, just what we just got through talking about. Just from a body position standpoint, creating consistent throws every single day. He's worked on that and there's been great, great improvement."

How has his short and medium passing accuracy been?

"Yeah, he's got things to clean up but we all do. That's the goal. That's why they call us coaches. We're trying to get to a point to where we're going to operate at a high standard and a high level and get done the things we're trying to get done. You know, so he's got things to clean up, but he's not the only one in that boat."

At some point, you'll have to identify a QB No. 2? What will that decision come down to?

"The way we view that is, whoever is in the game, needs to operate at a high level. We've got high standards of how we're gonna play offensively. I don't care who's in there, who's taking the snap, we're gonna have a guy that's gonna get it done."