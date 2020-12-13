UCFSports - Relationship with coaches led PJ Edwards to commit to UCF

Johnny Dawkins and the UCF men's basketball program have welcomed a new addition to their 2021 recruiting class, PJ Edwards.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard committed several days ago, but announced his decision Sunday afternoon. Originally from Illinois, Edwards' recruitment took off when he moved to Charlotte, N.C., in order to play his senior season at Liberty Heights Athletic Institute.

Edwards says UCF discovered him late in the summer, initiating contact in late August.

"Coach Jimmy Drew, he's from Springfield, Illinois and that's where I'm from," Edwards said. "He actually knew about me because of the Springfield connection. He knew my first high school coach, Blake Turner. When I moved to Charlotte and Liberty Heights, my recruiting really picked up a lot. Coach Drew was one of the first coaches that hit me up. They've been in constant contact, communicating over Zoom and just building a relationship."

Visits were never possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Edwards tried to do the best he could making connections with coaches.

"It was different for sure," Edwards said of the process. "The coaches at UCF took their time with me. One of my biggest factors was being comfortable and having a genuine relationship with the staff. They were really patient with that, took their time with me. On the Zooms, they would go over everything."

Bowling Green, FIU, Austin Peay, East Tennessee, Charleston Southern, Southern Illinois and Southeast Missouri were among his other suitors. UCF was the clear standout.

"Being from Springfield, Illinois, for one, the weather is a lot different at UCF," Edwards said. "It's crazy. The scenery for sure. That's a great way to live. Most of all though, the staff. For sure. Coach Dawkins and everyone there. Coach Dawkins has a tremendous background. It's just a great staff. Their vision for me, their style of play and how I'd fit in. It's a really good culture there. A great place to live. I think it's a school where I can make an impact. All eyes are going to see you every night. That's what I wanted."

The actual commitment took place a few days ago.

"We were finishing up a Zoom call and at the end, as Coach Dawkins was wrapping it up, I said, Coach, 'I'm 100 percent ready.' They were excited. Kind of shocked. Just really excited and ready for me to get there."