UCFSports.com

This has the makings to be a big season for Richie Grant.

The Fort Walton Beach native saw his first college action last year as a reserve safety and special teams player and now as a redshirt sophomore, Grant is positioned to take over a primary role as one of UCF's starters following Tre Neal's departure to Nebraska. He was already sharing first-team reps with Neal during the spring.

Needless to say, Grant entered camp wanting to leave no doubts that he's ready for the challenge.

"I knew coming into this camp with Tre Neal leaving, I had some big shoes to fill," Grant said. "Not just on the field, but just being around the guys in general. When I first got here, Tre was like a big brother to me. I would always just watch what he did and try to model how he acted around coaches and teammates. I knew I had big shoes to fill. I came into this camp focused. I want to be a leader. I wanted to be somebody a younger guy could come up to and ask questions. Somebody that older guys can come to and ask questions. I just want to take over that role and excel at it."

There wasn't an immediate need for Grant to play during his true freshman season in 2016 with UCF four-deep at safety between Drico Johnson, T.J. Mutcherson, Kyle Gibson and Neal. He began to emerge the following spring, often mentioned by coaches and teammates as one of the team's budding stars. He played in all 13 games during the perfect season, recording 32 tackles.

"The biggest thing I learned is just to be calm," Grant said about his first season of college football. "You can't go out there scared or worried. Just be calm. Be in your playbook so you can play fast. Other guys are depending on you."

A dream season on many fronts, Grant had a couple memorable moments in particular.

"Personally, my favorite moment was the USF game in the last drive I forced a fumble," he said. "That was the best moment for me the whole season. As a team, the Auburn game obviously. When we beat them, we shut a lot of haters up."