Darrell "Duke" Johnson, the nation's No. 45 overall player, was among the high-profile visitors to UCF for Bounce House Weekend.

Johnson, a defensive athlete from Dodge County High School in Eastman, Ga., committed to Alabama in March but he's still keeping his eyes open.

"I liked hanging out with the other recruits and players, having a good time and catching up with them," Johnson said. "They made me feel at home."

This wasn't his first time on campus.

"I already knew a little about UCF," Johnson said. "Seeing the coaching staff, they're really involved with the players and make them a priority. I really like that."

The weekend included a trip to Universal's Islands of Adventure. Johnson had a great time on a couple roller coasters, another one not so much.

"I rode The Hulk," he said. "That was one super scary. I'll never ride it again. You go up real high and then come down and turn. I'll never do it again."

He gave positive marks to the Jurassic Park (VelociCoaster) and King Kong (Skull Island: Reign of Kong) coasters though.