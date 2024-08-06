UCF just landed their highest-rated recruit in school history.

Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, a longtime target of Gus Malzahn and staff, announced his flip from Missouri late Tuesday night.

Boggs, the nation's No. 67 overall player and a high four-star prospect, seemed like a UCF lean following his early June Bounce House Weekend official visit.

"It's the hometown team," Boggs said at the time. "They've been recruiting me for a while now. They never took their foot off the pedal recruiting me. I have a great relationship with the coaches... I talk to them almost every day and it's continuing to get better."

Boggs was named Mr. Florida Football after a standout season at Cocoa in which caught 93 passes for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state championships.

"I'm a versatile receiver that can play inside or outside," Boggs said. "Coach (Gus) Malzahn compared me to Javon Baker and said that's probably how they'd use me."