Rivals100 WR Jayvan Boggs commits to UCF
UCF just landed their highest-rated recruit in school history.
Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, a longtime target of Gus Malzahn and staff, announced his flip from Missouri late Tuesday night.
Boggs, the nation's No. 67 overall player and a high four-star prospect, seemed like a UCF lean following his early June Bounce House Weekend official visit.
"It's the hometown team," Boggs said at the time. "They've been recruiting me for a while now. They never took their foot off the pedal recruiting me. I have a great relationship with the coaches... I talk to them almost every day and it's continuing to get better."
Boggs was named Mr. Florida Football after a standout season at Cocoa in which caught 93 passes for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns. He's helped lead the Tigers to back-to-back state championships.
"I'm a versatile receiver that can play inside or outside," Boggs said. "Coach (Gus) Malzahn compared me to Javon Baker and said that's probably how they'd use me."
UCF already has multiple Cocoa connections. Boggs is a teammates with offensive lineman Jaquez Joiner, who was one of the first 2025 commits.
Another Cocoa connection is Cedrick Hawkins. The Class of 2023 safety spent his freshman season at Ohio State and transferred to UCF earlier this summer.
And former UCF quarterback Ryan Schneider is Boggs' head coach at Cocoa.
"He always has good things to say about UCF," Boggs said. "He came here and beat Alabama."
Boggs, who had initially committed to Ohio State earlier in his recruitment, focused on a final four of UCF, Missouri, Georgia and USC heading into the summer. He then trimmed his list to UCF and Missouri before choosing the Tigers on July 4.
The addition of Boggs has catapulted UCF's 2025 class to No. 13 nationally, which is a solid No. 1 in the Big 12. The Knights' class is also second in the state of Florida (Miami is No. 7).
