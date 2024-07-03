Rivals250 WR Waden Charles comes off the board with UCF commitment
When Waden Charles made an early verbal commitment to Miami last year, he admitted it came off of emotion.
As a rising-senior, the Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central wide receiver wanted to be more thorough with the recruiting process and used the month of June to take multiple official visits to top contenders.
Coming out of the month, another in-state program rose to the top and the blue-chipper solidified his status with Gus Malzahn and company in committing to UCF on Wednesday evening.
"I'm going to UCF," Charles told Rivals. "Just the message the coaches have been giving me and the relationship between coach Malzahn and coach (Tim) Harris. They've been letting me know that if I come in, I'll have an opportunity to make an impact and play early.
"They run a very explosive offense. They can open up stuff for everybody."
The maturity in making one pledge led to a more thorough approach with the Knights.
"I didn't take all my visits before, I did everything early," Charles said. "I found UCF to be the best place. I let them know in the last week, they were just excited for me to commit.
"On the official, I had a one-on-one meeting with coach Malzahn, just going over the offensive plays. That made me feel comfortable...coach Malzahn let me know he's not going anywhere. Him and coach Harris."
The stability in Orlando, just over two hours north on the Florida Turnpike from Charles' home, was another key factor compared to some of the other options on the table.
The newest Knight, the third four-star wide receiver to pick the program this cycle, is confident in his chances on hitting the ground running once in Orlando for good.
"UCF is getting a versatile receiver, who can do everything," Charles said. "Outside, slot, can run any route on the route tree, run after the catch, great leader, and a good guy off the field and academically. The full package.
"I'm ready to come in and work to try to bring a national championship to UCF."