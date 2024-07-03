When Waden Charles made an early verbal commitment to Miami last year, he admitted it came off of emotion.

As a rising-senior, the Wellington (Fla.) Palm Beach Central wide receiver wanted to be more thorough with the recruiting process and used the month of June to take multiple official visits to top contenders.

Coming out of the month, another in-state program rose to the top and the blue-chipper solidified his status with Gus Malzahn and company in committing to UCF on Wednesday evening.

"I'm going to UCF," Charles told Rivals. "Just the message the coaches have been giving me and the relationship between coach Malzahn and coach (Tim) Harris. They've been letting me know that if I come in, I'll have an opportunity to make an impact and play early.

"They run a very explosive offense. They can open up stuff for everybody."