UCFSports - Ryan O'Keefe shows off his speed

Ryan O'Keefe shows off his speed
The future of #UCFast was on display last weekend at Memphis.
Sophomore Ryan O'Keefe perhaps emerged as the team's next big-play threat, taking a screen pass 93 yards for a touchdown, a UCF record.
"Honestly before the play, Marlon (Williams) said, 'Bro, follow me.' I trust Marlon, Jacob (Harris) and all the receivers when they're blocking for me," O'Keefe said. "We had it in our mind before the play that we're going to do something this drive. Marlon set the perfect block. Jacob got the perfect block. I just used my speed to hit it. It was a blessing."
That wasn't the only long touchdown score.
"Marlon got an 85 (yard touchdown)," O'Keefe said. "They're like big brothers to me, him, Flash, Jacob, Tre (Nixon), all those guys. They're like big brothers. It's like a friendly competition. Marlon was joking afterward, takling about how he had an 85 and he wanted to beat mine. It was a blessing. I got to give glory to God for giving me the ability to show my talents. Shout out to Marlon and Jacob for setting the edge and letting me run."
Austin-native O'Keefe is one of two Texans on UCF's receiving corps. Jaylon Robinson is from Fort Worth.
"We're Texas boys trying to show these Florida boys what we've got," O'Keefe said. "Jaylon is having an unbelievable year. I'm really happy and proud of him. He comes to work every day. Keeps going. We're from Texas so we've got that bond outside of football."
What's it like catching passes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel?
"Dillon puts it in the perfect spot every time," O'Keefe said. "In my opinion he's the best in college football. It's a blessing being able to work with him every day. We've just got to keep building on that chemistry.
O'Keefe was one of UCF's first commitments of their 2019 class, pledging in May 2018 prior to his senior season.
"When I first got here, I really felt the family atmosphere," O'Keefe said when asked to reflect on his initial decision. "I felt it was one of the best atmospheres I'd ever been around. The offense puts up crazy numbers. The winning. It's really the down to earth people around here. The team, the community, UCF fans. I love the speed. I believe it was the best decision I ever made."
As a freshman in 2019, O'Keefe spent time on special teams as well as a reserve wide receiver. He ended the season with seven catches for 74 yards.
"I was disappointed at first that my role wasn't as big as I wanted when I first got here," O'Keefe said. "Coach Wyatt, Coach Heup, all them told me to trust the process. Look at who is in front of you. Watch and learn. Pick up what you can. I believe that year was probably the best for me, honestly."
One of those players he watched and learned from was Gabriel Davis.
"Gabe, he wasn't really a talker," O'Keefe said. "He just did everything. He'd come in and work. Did all the extra work. Stay after practice and catch 250 balls. A big brother. I got to learn so much from him. It was great... I got a year under my belt to learn, grow and develop. Once I finally got on the field and showed what I can do, I was ready and comfortable in this offense. It's a great offense. Coach Heup believes in me. I believe in myself."
O'Keefe has been described by some as the fastest player on the team. Is that true?
"I do believe I'm the fastest," O'Keefe said. "It's a friendly competition. You've got to believe in yourself. I do think I'm the fastest. Jaylon Robinson (is there too). We got a new wide receiver Dionte (Marks), he's right there too. We're always doing competitions. Any time we're doing workouts, we do a little race and see who's fastest. It's fun."
After a pair of back-to-back losses, UCF will now try to get back on the winning track this Saturday against Tulane.
"Heup said it best after the game," O'Keefe said. "He said we've got to come together. We've got to learn from our losses, turn them into lessons. Find a way to finish 1-0. Plus one every time. We got to understand we're not taking stuff for granted. We're more focused and really hungry right now, trying to get back to old UCF."