UCFSports - Ryan O'Keefe shows off his speed

The future of #UCFast was on display last weekend at Memphis.

Sophomore Ryan O'Keefe perhaps emerged as the team's next big-play threat, taking a screen pass 93 yards for a touchdown, a UCF record.

"Honestly before the play, Marlon (Williams) said, 'Bro, follow me.' I trust Marlon, Jacob (Harris) and all the receivers when they're blocking for me," O'Keefe said. "We had it in our mind before the play that we're going to do something this drive. Marlon set the perfect block. Jacob got the perfect block. I just used my speed to hit it. It was a blessing."

That wasn't the only long touchdown score.

"Marlon got an 85 (yard touchdown)," O'Keefe said. "They're like big brothers to me, him, Flash, Jacob, Tre (Nixon), all those guys. They're like big brothers. It's like a friendly competition. Marlon was joking afterward, takling about how he had an 85 and he wanted to beat mine. It was a blessing. I got to give glory to God for giving me the ability to show my talents. Shout out to Marlon and Jacob for setting the edge and letting me run."

Austin-native O'Keefe is one of two Texans on UCF's receiving corps. Jaylon Robinson is from Fort Worth.

"We're Texas boys trying to show these Florida boys what we've got," O'Keefe said. "Jaylon is having an unbelievable year. I'm really happy and proud of him. He comes to work every day. Keeps going. We're from Texas so we've got that bond outside of football."

What's it like catching passes from quarterback Dillon Gabriel?

"Dillon puts it in the perfect spot every time," O'Keefe said. "In my opinion he's the best in college football. It's a blessing being able to work with him every day. We've just got to keep building on that chemistry.