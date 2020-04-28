UCF alumni Shaquem Griffin and Shaquill Griffin of the Seattle Seahawks will be the commencement speakers for the university's virtual graduation ceremony this Saturday.

Earlier this week, the twins spoke with local media in a video press conference.

"It means a lot, especially for us being alums and as young as we are," Shaquem said. "It's a tremendous honor. I never would have thought I'd be asked to give a commencement speech."

Shaquill echoed those sentiments. He says his speech will be "uncut and raw," speaking about their life experiences to this point.

"The message will be to make the best of the situation you're put in," Shaquill said. "I feel as UCF Knights, all we ever needed was an opportunity to show how great we are... After you graduate, no matter what's next, all you need is that foot in the door and that opportunity to be great."

The duo are obviously familiar with giving interviews, but public speaking brings its own challenges. The pair said they've watched plenty of Youtube videos for speech inspiration.

"We started with Barack Obama and that was a tough start," Shaquem said. "We watched J.J. Watt. He made us more comfortable with speaking. He started off with a joke and broke the ice a little bit, which is more of my style. Also watched Denzel Washington."

Added Shaquill: "Barack Obama was definitely a little hard. We're not going to try and top that one."

Asked about what advice they'd give to incoming NFL rookies such as UCF wide receiver Gabriel Davis, Shaquill recounted some lessons imparted to him from Richard Sherman.

"My best advice was be seen and not heard," he said. "As a rookie, you have to listen to the vets. You want to have the vets on your side. No reason to go against your vets. Better yourself, your mind, your craft and learn. That advice was from Richard Sherman. Be seen, not heard. Your time is coming."

The twins are back in Florida now, staying with their parents in the Tampa Bay area. And just like high school days, their dad is leading the workouts.

"It's definitely been different," Shaquill said. "I've been so used to being on a schedule. We do our workouts, so whenever we do report back we'll be ahead of the curve.... We built a gym here and we've got a chance to train with my dad like old times. Not sure if that's a good thing or a bad thing. We're trying to figure it out, but we'll definitely get through it. "

I asked the twins how often they reflect on how far they've come, just thinking back to when they originally enrolled at UCF in 2013.

Shaquem: "It was difficult at first. It's like night and day for me. Not even close. But that's one path I would not change. Everything happens for a reason. Everything I've been through, positive and negative for the past seven years, has been one amazing experience. I think it's shaped me to be the great guy I am today."

Shaquill: I think it was two days ago, we were driving around and looking to purchase our first house in Florida together, and my mom asked me, 'Did you ever think you would be here?' It was random. I honestly didn't think so. I don't think it's really hit me, where we're at. There's still more to accomplish. I never would have thought coming out of the Class of 2013 to now, that I'd be here today. It's been truly a blessing and an honor to do anything that helps other people. It's been amazing."