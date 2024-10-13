Sights & Sounds from the UCF-Cincinnati

The vibes inside the Bounce House for UCF's Military Appreciation game against Cincinnati in which the Bearcats won, 19-13.
UCF OC Tim Harris Jr. says changes are being implemented this week as the Knights prepare to play Cincinnati.
UCF defensive coordinator Ted Roof reviews the Florida game and looks ahead to Cincinnati.
The vibes from Florida Field for UCF's visit to the Swamp.
After back-to-back losses to Colorado and Florida, UCF is approaching "must win" territory vs. Cincinnati.
A look at the top and bottom offensive performers in the Florida game.
