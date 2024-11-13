Sights & Sounds from UCF's 100-94 win vs. FAU

Experience what it was like inside Addition Financial Arena for UCF's 100-94 win vs. Florida Atlantic.
Experience what it was like inside Addition Financial Arena for UCF's 100-94 win vs. Florida Atlantic.
After beating Arizona in the Space Game, UCF heads out to the Grand Canyon State to face Arizona State.
UCF wide receiver Jacoby Jones has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.
Darius Johnson delivered a standout performance with 24 points and five assists.
After a big 56-12 Space Game win against Arizona, UCF's Grand Canyon tour continues with a trip out to Arizona State.
Tim Harris Jr. assumed play-calling duties last week and Gus Malzahn's decision paid off in big fashion.
After beating Arizona in the Space Game, UCF heads out to the Grand Canyon State to face Arizona State.
UCF wide receiver Jacoby Jones has had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games.
Darius Johnson delivered a standout performance with 24 points and five assists.