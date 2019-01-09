UCFSports.com

A 6-foot-10 center with a versatile offensive game could be the future of UCF's front court.

Avery Diggs, who attends Southwest Mississippi Community College, committed to the Knights after a recent official visit. It was a key pledge for Johnny Dawkins considering they're losing two of their three primary big men, Tacko Fall and Chad Brown, following this season.

Diggs' coach at Southwest is Brian Bender, who recruited the Brandon, Fla., native from USC Upstate after his departure following his freshman season.

"He averaged four (points) and four (rebounds) as a freshman (at USC Upstate)," Bender said. "They wanted him to be big, like a back-to-the-basket five. Not what he really is, which is a stretch and skilled five."

When Diggs arrived in Summit, Miss., this past summer, Bender saw a talented player but one that needed to get in shape.

"I knew we had to get his body right," Bender said. "We basically put him on a glorified Atkins diet. It's unbelievable. He came in a little over 260 (pounds) and he's below 240 now. It's just changed everything. It's changed his confidence and his approach. He's around our guys. Our culture is really good. We're not a typical junior college. We've had the highest GPA in the country two of the last three years. We run our program like a Division I school."

The body transformation translated to the court as well. Diggs is a double-digit scorer, averaging 12.1 points in their 10 games so far.

"He's probably a top-five JUCO big in the country," Bender said. "I'd say he's the most skilled big in the country, no question. He can shoot threes. He's got unbelievable touch. He can score with both hands around the basket. He's got a little step-back game. He's very creative and innovative. He understands how to play angles on ball screens, always runs to the right spot. Some big kids can shoot, but don't want to post. He'll post up and bury guys under the rim. He could rebound a little bit better, but on the offensive end you can't give him the ball enough. He can pass. He understands how to play. He's a high-IQ player. The sky is the limit for him. He's gonna be a pro at some level."