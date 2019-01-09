UCFSports.com

Sky is the limit for UCF hoops commit Avery Diggs
A 6-foot-10 center with a versatile offensive game could be the future of UCF's front court.
Avery Diggs, who attends Southwest Mississippi Community College, committed to the Knights after a recent official visit. It was a key pledge for Johnny Dawkins considering they're losing two of their three primary big men, Tacko Fall and Chad Brown, following this season.
Diggs' coach at Southwest is Brian Bender, who recruited the Brandon, Fla., native from USC Upstate after his departure following his freshman season.
"He averaged four (points) and four (rebounds) as a freshman (at USC Upstate)," Bender said. "They wanted him to be big, like a back-to-the-basket five. Not what he really is, which is a stretch and skilled five."
When Diggs arrived in Summit, Miss., this past summer, Bender saw a talented player but one that needed to get in shape.
"I knew we had to get his body right," Bender said. "We basically put him on a glorified Atkins diet. It's unbelievable. He came in a little over 260 (pounds) and he's below 240 now. It's just changed everything. It's changed his confidence and his approach. He's around our guys. Our culture is really good. We're not a typical junior college. We've had the highest GPA in the country two of the last three years. We run our program like a Division I school."
The body transformation translated to the court as well. Diggs is a double-digit scorer, averaging 12.1 points in their 10 games so far.
"He's probably a top-five JUCO big in the country," Bender said. "I'd say he's the most skilled big in the country, no question. He can shoot threes. He's got unbelievable touch. He can score with both hands around the basket. He's got a little step-back game. He's very creative and innovative. He understands how to play angles on ball screens, always runs to the right spot. Some big kids can shoot, but don't want to post. He'll post up and bury guys under the rim. He could rebound a little bit better, but on the offensive end you can't give him the ball enough. He can pass. He understands how to play. He's a high-IQ player. The sky is the limit for him. He's gonna be a pro at some level."
It was great to have former @NBA & @DukeMBB stars/current @UCF_MBB coaches, @VCTaylor12 & @Coach_Dawkins on campus today to watch our Bigs workout. Congrats to @avery_diggs on receiving an offer to play at UCF in the American Conference! #allaboard pic.twitter.com/B0uRzxfc63— Bryan Bender (@BryanBender) December 5, 2018
Diggs appeared on UCF's radar thanks to Bender's connection with assistant coach Vince Taylor. The pair worked together at Minnesota under Tubby Smith.
"I've been talking to Vince about Avery since earlier in the fall," Bender said. "We have jamborees which are like showcases. Vince went to a jamboree in Texas and saw Avery play super well. Western Michigan offered, Missouri, SEMO offered, Southern offered... a lot of schools started recruiting him. Missouri was really close to pulling the trigger. I think if Avery would have waited longer he would have had even more offers. Valpo was all over him.
"I told Vince about him. UCF is losing two bigs. Literally, after he saw the tape, he was down here in a week. Two weeks later, he and Coach Dawkins came down. In talking with our kids, we always want to find good fits. Avery's goal was to sign with a mid-to-high major or closer to home. When that offer came, it was like a dream come true for him. It's a high major and he's close to home. He gets what he wants. They need him. They need a skilled five."
Diggs came down to Orlando on an official visit right before Christmas and saw UCF's win against Illinois State.
"He was so excited to get the offer and visit," Bender said. "When he went down there, they showed him film of how they would use him. He got to see the facilities. He knew the campus a little bit. Even though campus was dead, he really enjoyed it. He loves the staff and just had a great rapport with all the guys."
Diggs will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after he signs in April. Bender has no doubt he'll be an instant contributor from day one.
"He just has unbelievable touch for his size," Bender said. "He's the best shooter on my team. So smooth. Great technique, great release point. Great rotation. Super skilled. Coach Dawkins is creative. He's a pro coach. Guys on his staff know about the pro game, the European game. They'll find ways to get him the ball. If you can stretch the floor, it helps everybody. If you can pull a big man away from the basket, that's where our game is going. Big guys that can shoot. They're going to play different than they are right now and he'll help change what they look like."