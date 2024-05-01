The booms started bright and early for UCF Football.

Shortly after 7 a.m., South Sumter linebacker Malakhi Boone announced his commitment to the Knights. Boone was offered by UCF in February and also had offers from Louisville, West Virginia, South Florida and FAU among others.

Boone is a two-sport player at South Sumter, also particpating in baseball. He lines up at both linebacker and running back on the gridiron.

During his 2023 junior season, Boone amassed 108 tackles, 25 TFL, eight sacks, two pass breakups and an interception. Offensively, he rushed for 351 yards on 48 carries with seven touchdowns.

UCF is also recruiting two of Boone's teammates: defensive backs Rashad Johnson and George Mullins.

The Knights' 2025 recruiting class is now up to nine players with a current Rivals team ranking of No. 17.



