Speedy Arkansas LB Cole Joyce says yes to UCF
UCF's 2021 recruiting class got a big defensive boost earlier this week when Bentonville (Ark.) linebacker Cole Joyce announced his commitment.
Joyce, who is also a track star, has been on the Knights' radar for nearly a year having received his offer last summer.
"I'd say ever since I got the offer I've been in contact with UCF pretty much every week," Joyce said. "The first guy who started recruiting me was Coach (Willie) Martinez. Then towards the end of my junior year I started talking with Coach (Randy) Shannon and Coach (Josh) Heupel a lot."
Joyce started catching the eye of colleges after a sophomore season in which he accounted for 80 tackles. His first offers arrived from Louisiana-Monroe, UAB, Tulsa and Bowling Green, then UCF in July. Later he would add offers from SMU, Arkansas State, Liberty, Louisville, Missouri State, Houston, FIU and Hawaii.
During the entire process, he says UCF was his No. 1 school.
"It was a tough decision because I did have some options, but I really found myself talking about them more than any other school to friends and family," Joyce said. "I was always excited about the possibility of going to Orlando. The UCF coaches were always my favorite coaching staff. I really felt like I would work well with them. That's probably the top reason why I committed, that relationship. I also really like the location and their facilities."
Joyce won't be the only Arkansas native in UCF's linebacker room. Quade Mosier, who is from nearby Fayetteville, signed with UCF in December and already enrolled in January.
"Quade and I are actually friends," Joyce said. "We had been working out together during the quarantine. It was good because he could tell me about UCF from a player's perspective and somebody who is also from Arkansas."
Bentonville and Fayetteville compete in the same conference, so Joyce was familiar with Mosier during his sophomore year but the friendship was really started when UCF issued the offer.
"He was about to be a senior and I was going to be a junior," Joyce said. "When I got the UCF offer, he messaged, 'Congratulations,' because at that point he was getting close to committing. After that, we started talking pretty much daily. Talking to him made a lot more comfortable with my decision. I've been to Orlando before with my family to visit Universal and stuff, but have never been to the campus. He was able to answer a lot of questions."
Joyce explained how the commitment took place.
"On Monday, we had an academic meeting with me and my family," Joyce said. "I was going to be talking to the academic advisors. After we got all that information - Coach Heupel, Shannon and Martinez were on the call too - I surprised them. I told them I'd like to commit to UCF. I think I caught them off guard. They were super happy, jumping up and down. It was really special."
While UCF had been the favorite, Joyce had also been weighing the pros and cons of other places too.
"It was UCF, Houston, SMU, Louisville and Arkansas State at the end," he said.
Football has always been big in Joyce's family. He started playing tackle football in first grade and has always identified as a linebacker.
"I know UCF has said they really like my speed," Joyce said. "They feel I have a great knowledge of the game. That's always something that's been important to me, retaining knowledge from film and being able to lay it out during the games. I can track the ball well."
And despite possessing a bulkier size at 6-feet and 225 pounds, Joyce is blazing past his competitors in track. He set a personal best of 11.10 seconds in the 100 meters prior to the lockdown. His best mark in the 200 meters is 22.66 seconds. He also runs in the 4 x 1 relay and participates in shot put.
Joyce, who is thinking about a possible future career in coaching, plans to graduate high school early and enroll at UCF next January.
"I'm still a little in shock, but I'm starting to come around," he said. "It's awesome knowing that I'm going to be able to play college football and live out my dreams. At UCF, I want to play as soon as I can. I want to be a leader on the team. I can't wait to get there, get in that culture and help out the team in any way that I can."
Committed!!⚔️⚔️ @CoachJGrant @bhscoachcecil @coachjoshheupel @CoachWMartinez @RLS2294 pic.twitter.com/KvwSCBRBzh— Cole Joyce (@Colejoyce42) June 8, 2020