UCF's 2021 recruiting class got a big defensive boost earlier this week when Bentonville (Ark.) linebacker Cole Joyce announced his commitment.

Joyce, who is also a track star, has been on the Knights' radar for nearly a year having received his offer last summer.

"I'd say ever since I got the offer I've been in contact with UCF pretty much every week," Joyce said. "The first guy who started recruiting me was Coach (Willie) Martinez. Then towards the end of my junior year I started talking with Coach (Randy) Shannon and Coach (Josh) Heupel a lot."

Joyce started catching the eye of colleges after a sophomore season in which he accounted for 80 tackles. His first offers arrived from Louisiana-Monroe, UAB, Tulsa and Bowling Green, then UCF in July. Later he would add offers from SMU, Arkansas State, Liberty, Louisville, Missouri State, Houston, FIU and Hawaii.

During the entire process, he says UCF was his No. 1 school.

"It was a tough decision because I did have some options, but I really found myself talking about them more than any other school to friends and family," Joyce said. "I was always excited about the possibility of going to Orlando. The UCF coaches were always my favorite coaching staff. I really felt like I would work well with them. That's probably the top reason why I committed, that relationship. I also really like the location and their facilities."

Joyce won't be the only Arkansas native in UCF's linebacker room. Quade Mosier, who is from nearby Fayetteville, signed with UCF in December and already enrolled in January.

"Quade and I are actually friends," Joyce said. "We had been working out together during the quarantine. It was good because he could tell me about UCF from a player's perspective and somebody who is also from Arkansas."

Bentonville and Fayetteville compete in the same conference, so Joyce was familiar with Mosier during his sophomore year but the friendship was really started when UCF issued the offer.

"He was about to be a senior and I was going to be a junior," Joyce said. "When I got the UCF offer, he messaged, 'Congratulations,' because at that point he was getting close to committing. After that, we started talking pretty much daily. Talking to him made a lot more comfortable with my decision. I've been to Orlando before with my family to visit Universal and stuff, but have never been to the campus. He was able to answer a lot of questions."